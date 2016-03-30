版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Tejon Ranch says U.S. Supreme Court denied petition for writ of certiorari filed

March 30 Tejon Ranch Co :

* Says on March 28, 2016, U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed

* Says certiorari filed by David Laughing Horse Robinson as a representative of the federally unrecognized Kawaiisu Tribe

* Says lawsuit challenged the company's legal title to the land upon which it plans to develop Tejon Mountain Village

* Says as a result of the supreme court's denial of the petition this matter is no longer capable of further litigation Source text 1.usa.gov/1Y1emfy Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐