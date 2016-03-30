BRIEF-Numerex says entered into an agreement with Viex Capital and affiliates

March 30 Numerex Corp

* Says entered into an agreement with viex capital advisors, llc and certain of its affiliates

* Says eric singer, founder and managing member of viex capital advisors, llc, was immediately appointed to board of directors

* Says agreed to nominate new independent director, brian igoe, chief investment officer of rainin group for election to board

* Says singer will also serve on audit and nominating/corporate governance committees of board

* Says as part of agreement, board will be expanded to eight people

* Viex agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions and has agreed to vote in favor of company's slate of director nominees