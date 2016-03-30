BRIEF-Hercules offshore reports net loss of $2.24 per share for period from oct 1, 2015 to Nov 6, 2015 for predecessor co

March 30 Hercules Offshore Inc
* Hercules offshore -"looking into 2016 and beyond, we do
not expect business conditions to rebound without a material and
sustained rally in oil prices"
* Hercules offshore -reported net loss of $2.24 per diluted
share, on revenue of $27.5 mln for period from oct 1, 2015 to
nov 6, 2015 for predecessor co
* Hercules offshore inc - for period from january 1, 2015 to
november 6, 2015 , predecessor reported a net loss of $602.5 mln
, or $3.73 per share
* Hercules offshore inc -net loss of $1.18 per share, on
revenue of $32.4 mln for period from nov. 6, 2015 to dec. 31,
2015 for successor company
