BRIEF-Eagle Bulk reaches agreement with co's lenders and holders of about 75 pct of company's outstanding equity

March 30 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc
* Has reached an agreement with company's lenders and
holders of approximately 75% of company's outstanding equity
* Transaction provides eagle bulk with approximately $105
million in incremental liquidity
* Agreement for a comprehensive balance-sheet
recapitalization
* Co to benefit from additional incremental liquidity
through $14 million permanent reduction in first lien minimum
liquidity requirement
* About $105 million in incremental liquidity, includes new
second lien facility comprised of $60 million in new capital
* Transaction also includes changes to eagle bulk's
organizational structure
