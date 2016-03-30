BRIEF-Eagle Bulk reaches agreement with co's lenders and holders of about 75 pct of company's outstanding equity

March 30 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

* Has reached an agreement with company's lenders and holders of approximately 75% of company's outstanding equity

* Transaction provides eagle bulk with approximately $105 million in incremental liquidity

* Agreement for a comprehensive balance-sheet recapitalization

* Co to benefit from additional incremental liquidity through $14 million permanent reduction in first lien minimum liquidity requirement

* About $105 million in incremental liquidity, includes new second lien facility comprised of $60 million in new capital

* Transaction also includes changes to eagle bulk's organizational structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)