March 30 Spanish Broadcasting System Inc :

* To file form 12b-25 with sec to obtain additional time to file annual report on form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2015

* Company expects to file form 10-k within 15 day extension period, on or before april 14, 2016

* Will reschedule its q4 and full year 2015 earnings release