BRIEF-VAT Group AG launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange

March 31 VAT Group AG:

* Launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange and sets price range

* Says price range for the offered shares has been set at 39 Swiss francs to 46 Swiss francs ($40.40 - $47.65) per share

* IPO aims at broadening the shareholder base of VAT through the sale of 12,000,000 existing shares plus an over-allotment option of up to 1,800,000 existing shares

* First day of trading on Six Swiss Exchange is expected to be on or around April 14, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1SoiCBN ($1 = 0.9653 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)