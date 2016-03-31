版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Huttig Building Products announces appointment of Oscar A. Martinez as new vice president - chief financial officer

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Huttig Building Products Inc - Announces appointment of Oscar A. Martinez as new vice president - chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐