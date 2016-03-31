版本:
BRIEF-CPH Chemie und Papier Holding appoints Richard Unterhuber as CFO

March 31 CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG :

* Richard Unterhuber appointed CFO of the CPH Group

* CFO change effective Oct. 1 Source text - bit.ly/1RLg6ba Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

