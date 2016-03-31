BRIEF-Perfect Holding FY 2015 revenue down at CHF 15.6 mln

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
March 31 Perfect Holding SA :
* FY 2015 revenue 15.6 million Swiss francs ($16.16 million) versus 23.4 million Swiss francs year ago, net operating result -1.6 million Swiss francs versus -0.3 million Swiss francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UVIf2Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment