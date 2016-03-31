版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Perfect Holding FY 2015 revenue down at CHF 15.6 mln

March 31 Perfect Holding SA :

* FY 2015 revenue 15.6 million Swiss francs ($16.16 million) versus 23.4 million Swiss francs year ago, net operating result -1.6 million Swiss francs versus -0.3 million Swiss francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UVIf2Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

