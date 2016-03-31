BRIEF-Swiss takeover board rejects appeal filed by Kuoni and Hugentobler

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
March 31 Swiss Takeover Board Has Rejected The Appeal Filed By Kuoni and Hugentobler
* Stiftung against the decision 623/01 of 25 february 2016
* Swiss takeover board says best price rule has to be applied to kuoni "a" shares Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment