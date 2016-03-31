版本:
BRIEF-Swiss takeover board rejects appeal filed by Kuoni and Hugentobler

March 31 Swiss Takeover Board Has Rejected The Appeal Filed By Kuoni and Hugentobler

* Stiftung against the decision 623/01 of 25 february 2016

* Swiss takeover board says best price rule has to be applied to kuoni "a" shares Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

