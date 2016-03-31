版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 16:30 BJT

BRIEF-EFG Int CEO says sees unstable markets over next two years

March 31 Efg International Ag

* Ceo says hopes to close bsi transaction before q4

* Ceo says expects markets to be unstable over next two years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

