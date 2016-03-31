BRIEF-EFG Int CEO says sees unstable markets over next two years

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
March 31 Efg International Ag
* Ceo says hopes to close bsi transaction before q4
* Ceo says expects markets to be unstable over next two years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment