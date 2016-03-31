版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Flamel Tech provides update on trial design for narcolepsy therapy

March 31 Flamel Technologies Sa

* Filed spa with fda for pivotal phase iii study of micropump based sodium oxybate product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

