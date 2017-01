March 31 Cryoport Inc

* On March 30, extended issuer tender offer with respect to certain warrants to purchase common stock until April 7

* Offering to amend original warrants with respect to up to 2.4 million shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of such warrants