March 31 Medicinova Inc

* Appointed Ryan Selhorn of accounting services firm of Signature Analytics San Diego to serve as CFO

* Agreement between Van Den Boom & Associates LLC and co through which Esther Van Den Boom served as CFO expired without renewal on March 31

* Van Den Boom no longer serves as company's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)