BRIEF-Prudential's former chief Thiam earned $7.2 mln for 5 mths in 2015

* Says ex-ceo Tidjane Thiam's annual salary in 2015 was 1.09 million stg versus 1.06 million stg year ago

* Remuneration committee awarded salary increases to executive directors for 2016 of 1 per cent, below the salary increase budget for wider workforce

* Says CEO Mike Wells annual salary in 2015 $1.148 million- annual report

* No other changes have been made for 2016, as co believes remuneration packages remain strongly aligned with performance over short and long term

* Tidjane Thiam 2015 total salary includes 200 percent of max AIP for year at 703,857 stg

* Says former ceo thiam paid 5 million pounds overall as CEO for Jan-end May 2015

* Says CEO Mike Wells was paid total of 10 million stg in total in 2015 versus 12.4 million stg in 2014 - annual report