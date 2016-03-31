BRIEF-Genocea Bio provides positive mid-stage data on genital herpes drug

March 31 Genocea Biosciences Inc
* Positive 12 month efficacy data from its phase 2 dose
optimization trial evaluating gen-003 for treatment of genital
herpes
* Consistent efficacy across potential phase 3 clinical
trial endpoints
* Anticipate reporting virologic efficacy data for gen-003
from our recently-initiated phase 2b study in q3 of 2016
* Anticipate reporting clinical efficacy data at 6 months
post dosing around end of 2016 for gen-003 from
recently-initiated phase 2b study
* Anticipate conducting end of phase 2 meeting with fda in
q1 of 2017
