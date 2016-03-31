版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing books ten new orders for week through March 29

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Boeing says ten new orders for the week through March 29, 2016

* Boeing says orders for week through March 29 were from Eastern Air Lines Group Inc for ten 737s Source text (bit.ly/1yX8gG1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐