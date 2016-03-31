版本:
BRIEF-Driehaus Capital Management reports 8 pct stake in Carmike Cinemas

March 31 Carmike Cinemas Inc

* Reports 8.0 percent stake in carmike cinemas inc as of march 22 - sec filing

* Believes acquired carmike cinemas shares are undervalued Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Tl8gYg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

