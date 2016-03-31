版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Mauna Kea says first Cellvizio order placed by UGAP

March 31 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :

* First Cellvizio order placed by UGAP, France's largest hospital purchasing group, for Avignon's hospital complex

* Mauna Kea Technologies won UGAP's innovation competitive bidding in late 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐