BRIEF-Rona common shareholders approve arrangement with Lowe's

March 31 Rona Inc

* Rona common shareholders approve arrangement with Lowe's

* Arrangement approved by 99.92% of votes cast by common shareholders at special meeting representing 70.22% of total shares outstanding

* Says completion of arrangement remains subject to granting of final order by Quebec superior court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

