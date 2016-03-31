版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 00:16 BJT

BRIEF-Delta pilots union files for mediation

March 31 Delta Master Executive Council, represented by ALPA:

* Delta pilots union, jointly with Delta Air Lines, filed for mediation with the National Mediation Board Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

