BRIEF-Mazda Motor Expects To move 1.56 Mln Units Worldwide In Year Ending March 2017- Nikkei

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Mazda Motor Aims To Rake In Record Sales In Volume Terms For Third Straight Year In Fiscal 2016 By Expanding Its Sport Utility Vehicle Lineup - Nikkei

* Mazda Motor Expects To Move Some 1.56 Mln Units Worldwide In Year Ending March 2017, Up About 3% From 1.51 Mln Forecast For The Just-Ended Term - nikkei