BRIEF-Southwest Airlines to serve Long Beach airport from June 5

March 31 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Southwest Airlines to serve Long Beach airport beginning June 5, 2016

* Southwest continues to plan for 2016 year-over-year available seat mile growth in 5-6 percent range

* Announced new service linking Long Beach airport and Oakland with four flights a day in each direction beginning Sunday, June 5 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

