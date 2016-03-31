BRIEF-Southwest Airlines to serve Long Beach airport from June 5

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million
March 31 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Southwest Airlines to serve Long Beach airport beginning June 5, 2016
* Southwest continues to plan for 2016 year-over-year available seat mile growth in 5-6 percent range
* Announced new service linking Long Beach airport and Oakland with four flights a day in each direction beginning Sunday, June 5 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
