公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Toshiba, Fujitsu & Vaio aiming for agreement to merge computer units by June - Nikkei

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Toshiba, Fujitsu And Vaio Are Now Aiming For An Agreement To Merge Computer Businesses By June - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1ZO2sak)

