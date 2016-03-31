BRIEF-Mitsui's Op profit likely rose 10% to just over $1.73 bln for year ended Thursday - Nikkei

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
March 31 (Reuters) -
* Mitsui Fudosan's Operating Profit Likely Rose About 10% On The Year To Just Over 200 Billion Yen ($1.73 Billion) For The Year Ended Thursday - Nikkei
* In New Year Starting Friday, Mitsui Fudosan's Operating Profit Is Expected To Grow 10% Or So, Propped Up By New Commercial Facilities,Office Buildings - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1RNllat)
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.