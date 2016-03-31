BRIEF-Mitsui's Op profit likely rose 10% to just over $1.73 bln for year ended Thursday - Nikkei

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Mitsui Fudosan's Operating Profit Likely Rose About 10% On The Year To Just Over 200 Billion Yen ($1.73 Billion) For The Year Ended Thursday - Nikkei

* In New Year Starting Friday, Mitsui Fudosan's Operating Profit Is Expected To Grow 10% Or So, Propped Up By New Commercial Facilities,Office Buildings - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1RNllat)