版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 01:57 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsui's Op profit likely rose 10% to just over $1.73 bln for year ended Thursday - Nikkei

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Mitsui Fudosan's Operating Profit Likely Rose About 10% On The Year To Just Over 200 Billion Yen ($1.73 Billion) For The Year Ended Thursday - Nikkei

* In New Year Starting Friday, Mitsui Fudosan's Operating Profit Is Expected To Grow 10% Or So, Propped Up By New Commercial Facilities,Office Buildings - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1RNllat)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐