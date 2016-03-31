BRIEF-Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
March 31 Sunwah International Ltd :
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Has extended term of unsecured revolving loan from Sunford Finance Limited for one year from March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.