BRIEF-Moody's downgrades certain Valeant ratings including CFR to B2

March 31 Moody's:

* Downgrades certain Valeant ratings including CFR to B2 from B1

* Downgrade of CFR of Valeant reflects operating headwinds, CEO, board changes during elevated financial leverage, regulatory scrutiny

* B2 CFR reflects view that Valeant's cash flow is solid, unlikely to face any near-term payment defaults absent a debt acceleration scenario