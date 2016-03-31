版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 03:11 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades certain Valeant ratings including CFR to B2

March 31 Moody's:

* Downgrades certain Valeant ratings including CFR to B2 from B1

* Downgrade of CFR of Valeant reflects operating headwinds, CEO, board changes during elevated financial leverage, regulatory scrutiny

* B2 CFR reflects view that Valeant's cash flow is solid, unlikely to face any near-term payment defaults absent a debt acceleration scenario Source text bit.ly/1RPY7DN Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐