BRIEF-Nextera Energy CEO 2015 total compensation $15.3 mln vs $12.2 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

March 31 Nextera Energy Inc :

* CEO James L. Robo's total compensation in FY 2015 was $15.3 million compared to $12.2 million in FY 2014

* CFO Moray P. Dewhurst 2015 total compensation $4.9 million versus 6.7 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1ZOjEN6) Further company coverage:

