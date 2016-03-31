版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-USG CEO's total compensation in 2015 was $9.8 mln vs $12 mln in 2014

March 31 USG Corp :

* CEO James S. Metcalf's total compensation in FY 2015 was $9.8 million compared to $12 million in FY 2014

* CFO Matthew F. Hilzinger 2015 total compensation $2.4 million versus $2.1 million in 2014- sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1VW8F4c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

