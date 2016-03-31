版本:
BRIEF-Service Corp CEO's total compensation for 2015 was $10.3 mln vs $9.9 mln in 2014 - sec filing

March 31 Service Corporation International :

* CEO Thomas L. Ryan's total compensation for FY 2015 was $10.3 million compared to $9.9 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UFSrgw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

