BRIEF-Service Corp CEO's total compensation for 2015 was $10.3 mln vs $9.9 mln in 2014 - sec filing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Service Corporation International :
* CEO Thomas L. Ryan's total compensation for FY 2015 was $10.3 million compared to $9.9 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UFSrgw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA