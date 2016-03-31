BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial expects to record increased provision for loan losses and higher net loan charge-offs in Q1 2016

March 31 Ameriserv Financial Inc

* Says expects to record increased provision for loan losses and higher net loan charge-offs in q1 2016

* Expects to record a $3 - $3.5 million provision for loan losses in q1 2016 largely related to a single borrower - sec filing

* Higher provision will cause the company to report a net loss for the first quarter of 2016