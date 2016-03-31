版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 9.86 percent passive stake in Retrophin - sec filing

March 31 Retrophin Inc

* Scopia Capital Management reports 9.86 pct passive stake in retrophin inc - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐