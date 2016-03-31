版本:
BRIEF-Arc Group unit enters into loan contract with Erste Bank Hungary for eur 4 mln

March 31 Arc Group Worldwide Inc

* On March 23 aft-hungary kft, unit of arc group entered into loan contract with erste bank hungary zrt for eur 4.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

