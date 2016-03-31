版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-FirstEnergy says electric security plan approved by public utilities commission of Ohio

March 31 Firstenergy Corp

* Firstenergy electric security plan approved by public utilities commission of ohio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

