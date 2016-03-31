BRIEF-S&P says MTN Group affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'zaAA-' on measures to address pending fine;outlook negative

March 31 S&P on MTN Group:

* MTN Group affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'zaAA-' on measures to address pending fine;outlook negative

* View MTN's decision to lower dividends and maintain sufficient liquidity for its normal obligations, as positive

* Negative outlook reflects uncertainty regarding the final amount of the fine and increasing country risk in Nigeria,South Africa