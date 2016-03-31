版本:
BRIEF-Aixtron said in talks with potential buyers amid sales struggles - Bloomberg

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Aixtron said in talks with potential buyers amid sales struggles - Bloomberg citing sources

* Aixtron working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore options; spoken with potential buyers, including Veeco Instruments and Chinese bidders Source: (bloom.bg/234Uzzq) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee)

