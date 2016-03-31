版本:
BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reaffirms Q3 EPS guidance range of $0.10 - $0.14

March 31 Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Reaffirming Q3 EPS guidance range of $0.10 - $0.14 - SEC filing

* Says reaffirming full year EPS guidance - SEC filing

* Says now sees 2016 top-line sales of $7.25 billion, changed from range of $7.3 to $7.4 billion provided earlier

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source - 1.usa.gov/1MW9S3X Further company coverage:

