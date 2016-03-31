版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四

BRIEF-Nexans to close its cable factory dedicated to defense market in the US

March 31 Nexans SA :

* To close its cable factory dedicated to defense market in the US

* Decision has been taken in response to both a lack of profitability for the factory combined with generally unfavourable mid to long term prospects for defense cable market in region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

