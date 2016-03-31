版本:
BRIEF-Atricure Inc's CEO Michael Carrel's total compensation for 2015 was $4.8 mln vs total compensation of $6.5 mln in 2014

March 31 Atricure Inc

* CEO Michael Carrel total compensation for 2015 was $4.8 million versus total compensation of $6.5 million in 2014 - SEC FILING

* CFO M. Andrew Wade's total compensation for 2015 was $1.4 million versus total compensation of $1.8 million in 2014 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/21UH42X Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

