BRIEF-Valeant officers,, including William Ackman get cease trade orders from canadian securities regulator- WSJ

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Valeant officers,, including William Ackman get cease trade orders from canadian securities regulator- WSJ

* Order from regulator Autorité Des Marché restricts Valeant officers from trading in co's stock on Toronto Stock Exchange - WSJ, citing AMF spokesman

Source (on.wsj.com/1UWFiz3) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

