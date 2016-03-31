版本:
BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive CEO's 2015 total compensation $9.3 mln vs $11.8 mln - SEC Filing

March 31 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc :

* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's FY 2015 total compensation was $9.3 million compared to $11.8 million in FY 2014

* COO Burton F. Jablin 2015 total compensation of $4.5 million versus $4.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1MWuN77) Further company coverage:

