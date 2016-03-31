版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 01:54 BJT

BRIEF-Cimarex Energy CEO Thomas Jorden's 2015 total compensation was $7.8 mln

March 31 Cimarex Energy Co -

* says ceo thomas jorden's fy 2015 total compensation $7.8 million versus $8.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1VVS6VU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

