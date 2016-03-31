版本:
BRIEF-General Motors financial files for variable denomination floating rate demand notes of up to $6 bln

March 31 General Motors Co -

* General Motors financial company files for variable denomination floating rate demand notes of up to $6.0 billion - Sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UWVFvt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

