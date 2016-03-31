版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 02:12 BJT

BRIEF-Great American Group to close remaining Hancock Fabric Stores

March 31 B. Riley Financial Inc

* Great American Group to close remaining Hancock Fabric Stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

