2016年 4月 1日

BRIEF-Arthur J Gallagher CEO Pat Gallagher's 2015 total compensation $5.5 million

March 31 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Says CEO Pat Gallagher's 2015 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $5.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Doug Howell FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million versus $3.6 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1SpCzYW Further company coverage:

