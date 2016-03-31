版本:
2016年 4月 1日

BRIEF-Pinnacle West Capital CEO 2015 total compensation $9.3 mln vs $9.3 mln - SEC Filing

March 31 Pinnacle West Capital Corp :

* CEO Donald Brandt's FY 2015 total compensation $9.3 million versus $9.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO James R. Hatfield FY 2015 total compensation $2.4 million versus $2.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing

* Chief Nuclear Officer Randall K. Edington 2015 total compensation $4.1 million versus $5.7 million in 2014 Source text (1.usa.gov/1RPZG4t) Further company coverage:

