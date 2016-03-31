BRIEF-Newstar Financial sells asset-based lending business to Sterling National Bank

March 31 Newstar Financial Inc

* Newstar Financial says deal structured as sale of newstar's ownership interests in nsbc and generated net proceeds of approximately $117 mln

* expects to recognize a gain on sale in q1 of 2016.

* Sells asset-based lending business to sterling national bank

