版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics announces results from first PNH patient treated with coversin

March 31 Akari Therapeutics Plc :

* Akari Therapeutics announces positive preliminary results from first PNH patient treated with coversin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐