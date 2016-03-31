版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Akamai Technologies CEO's total compensation for 2015 was $8.5 mln vs $7.5 mln in 2014

March 31 Akamai Technologies Inc :

* CEO F. Thomson Leighton's total compensation for FY 2015 was $8.5 million compared to $7.5 million in FY 2014

* CFO James Benson 2015 total compensation of $2.8 million versus $3 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RsvTwW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐