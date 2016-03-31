版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日

BRIEF-Avista CFO's 2015 total compensation $1.4 mln vs $1.7 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

March 31 Avista Corp :

* Says CFO m. T. Thies FY 2015 total compensation $1.4 million versus $1.7 million in FY 2014 - sec filing

* CEO S. L. Morris 2015 total compensation of $3.6 million versus $5.5 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Y2yy0y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

